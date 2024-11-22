The Arizona Diamondbacks are in an enviable position heading into the offseason, with abundant talent in center field generating widespread interest from other teams. During the general managers’ meetings earlier this month, Diamondbacks GM Mike Hazen acknowledged that teams have been reaching out regarding the availability of his center fielders, highlighting the scarcity of high-quality options at the position across Major League Baseball.

“We’ll see,” Hazen said, addressing the possibility of a trade. “I’m still skeptical that a trade is going to happen, but we’ve gotten a lot of calls. There’s not many center fielders out there is what I’m gathering.”

The Diamondbacks currently have three capable center fielders on their roster: Corbin Carroll, Jake McCarthy, and Alek Thomas. While Carroll is untouchable, given his status as a cornerstone player, McCarthy and Thomas have become the focal points of trade speculation. Both players bring speed, left-handed bats, and affordability to the table, making them appealing assets.

D-Backs looking to explore the trade market this offseason

McCarthy, 26, is coming off a strong 2024 season in which he hit .285/.349/.400 with eight home runs and emerged as a reliable everyday player late in the year. Conversely, Thomas endured an injury-plagued campaign, playing in just 60 games and battling recurring hamstring issues that impacted both his offensive production and defensive metrics. Trading McCarthy could mean selling high while moving Thomas might feel like selling low.

Hazen has been clear about his priorities: if a trade does materialize, it will be to improve the Diamondbacks’ major-league roster for 2025. “I’m not saying we have to shove all in,” Hazen said. “It’s not Custer’s Last Stand here. We have a good, young team. But I want to make it as good as I can make it.”

The team’s needs could dictate the direction of any potential deal. With Christian Walker and Joc Pederson possibly departing in free agency, Hazen might pursue a bat-first player. Alternatively, adding late-inning bullpen help is another area of interest, though Hazen emphasized he would not trade years of control for a reliever alone.

Arizona’s surplus of center fielders extends beyond the major league roster. Prospects like Druw Jones and Slade Caldwell bolster the organization’s depth, as do players like Jorge Barrosa, who debuted in the majors last season. This depth gives the Diamondbacks flexibility to explore creative trade scenarios, including multi-team deals.

Hazen remains cautious but open to making moves that align with the team’s competitive window, especially with key pitchers Zac Gallen and Merrill Kelly nearing free agency. “We’ll take some risks in terms of trading out (years of) control for that,” Hazen said. “We have to make sure our team is good.” With so much interest in their outfielders, the Diamondbacks are well-positioned to capitalize on their depth and make meaningful improvements to their roster for the 2025 season.