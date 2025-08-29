The Arizona Diamondbacks are 66-69 after beating the Milwaukee Brewers. Despite winning, Arizona's season is a disappointment considering their hopes at the beginning. The Diamondbacks' rotation to start the season was Zac Gallen, Merrill Kelly, Corbin Burnes, Eduardo Rodriguez, and Brandon Pfaadt. Burnes' season-ending injury threw a wrench into the works.

When looking at Arizona's rotation, major changes have happened. Kelly was part of a trade with the Texas Rangers. Despite staying healthy all year, Gallen and Rodriguez have been disappointing. Pfaadt emerged as the consistent presence in the rotation, the saving grace for a team desperate for one. The main culprit is clear, though.

The Diamondbacks signed Rodriguez to a four-year, $80 million deal in the 2023 offseason. He and Burnes were the two main additions made to try and revitalize a rotation that made it to the World Series in 2023. The latter was doing well before he got hurt. Rodriguez, on the other hand, has been extremely underwhelming, despite getting paid like a premium-level starter.

Arizona's offseason comes with a lot of tough decisions. The team decided to trade Kelly, Eugenio Suarez, and Josh Naylor away rather than pay them as free agents this winter. While the thought was that the same choice would be made regarding Gallen, he survived the deadline. The starter is the player that the Diamondbacks will try to keep this offseason.

Rodriguez's numbers are down and the question now is whether or not he is worth his contract anymore. While a bounce back season in 2026 is possible, the pitcher is on the wrong side of 30 years old and may never return to his dominant form. This year might be a precursor to what is to come. Here is why the Diamondbacks should trade Rodriguez.

Why should the Diamondbacks trade Rodriguez away?

Rodriguez's season has been a far cry from the dominant year he put forth in 2022. Injury hindered his debut season in Arizona, leaving fans wondering what he would look like if he could put a healthy season together. He has not missed much time in 2025, which would suggest that he rebounded back into his All-Star form on the mound for the Diamondbacks.

Looking at his pure numbers, Rodriguez is not the player that Arizona signed to a four-year deal. His ERA over the past two seasons(5.04 and 5.67) are the highest of his career by a long shot. Those kinds of struggles leave the Diamondbacks wondering if he is worth the money they gave him. At this point, trading him away is the only way to get him off of their salary books.

Arizona fans are already done with Rodriguez on their team. His pitching has been far too inconsistent to have him anywhere near the team's long-term plans. Sending him away would have its own complications, though. However, the Diamondbacks can't afford to leave any stone unturned when it comes to their future. The question now is where Rodriguez could go in a trade.

Where could the Diamondbacks trade Rodriguez to?

Rodriguez's contract has an interesting no-trade clause that the Diamondbacks would need to navigate if they move on from him. Sending him to his next team would require a fit both for Arizona and the pitcher himself. That being said, the list of teams that could use him in their rotation and is willing to take the risk is a short one. The team that stands out is the New York Yankees.

New York has been without Gerrit Cole for the majority of the season. Without him, Max Fried and Carlos Rodon have stepped up. However, the quality of the starters behind them have been wildly inconsistent throughout the regular season. If the Yankees fail to find their way into the postseason, they could be on the market for a big name on the starting pitching market.

Rodriguez's injury history gives teams across the league cause for concern. However, New York is one team that has a history of taking big swings on pitchers that might not be playing at their best, like Marcus Stroman. That strategy has burned Brian Cashman multiple times, but his track record is good. Rodriguez could be the next name on his list of successful gambles.

The Diamondbacks have a chance to build an effective rotation heading into next season. However, Rodriguez is unlikely to be a part of it. Arizona's top priority this offseason should be finding him a new home, and New York is one team to keep an eye on if he is on the trade block in a few months.