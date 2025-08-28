The Arizona Diamondbacks are hoping to stay afloat in the National League Wild Card conversation. However, the team is expected to lose a key player to the injured list soon, according to Steve Gilbert of MLB.com.

“Pavin Smith likely headed to the IL. Will head back to Phoenix for imaging on injured quad. No roster move today. Probably one when @Dbacks get to LA,” Gilbert wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Smith, 29, has split his time between first base and designated hitter for Arizona in 2025. The Diamondbacks veteran is hitting .258/.362/.434 across 87 games played this season. He has also recorded eight home runs and 17 doubles.

Smith has displayed intriguing signs of potential in the past. He is not a star player by any means, but he is a fairly reliable left-handed batter. Additionally, Smith offers defensive versatility, as he can also play the outfield if necessary.

Barring unforeseen circumstances, Gilbert's report suggests that Smith is expected to land on the injured list. A roster move has yet to be announced, however.

The D'Backs are set to finish their current series with the Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday afternoon at 2:10 PM EST. Arizona will then travel to Los Angeles to play a three-game series with the Dodgers. Gilbert believes the roster move may be announced before the Dodgers series begins.

The Diamondbacks are in fourth place in the National League West standings, trailing the first place Dodgers by 12.0 games. In the NL Wild Card, Arizona is 7.5 games back of a position. Advancing in the standings will be a challenge, but the D'Backs could still make a Wild Card push.

Assuming Smith is placed on the IL, he will certainly be missed as the Diamondbacks try to push toward the postseason.