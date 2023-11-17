As the Diamondbacks look to capitalize on their World Series run, Yoshinobu Yamamoto is in Arizona's sights.

The Arizona Diamondbacks proved to the world that they're ready to compete. But after coming up just short in the World Series, the Diamondbacks are looking for a bit of reinforcements.

Arizona is the latest team to show interest in star Japanese pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto, via Jon Heyman of the New York Post. The Diamondbacks aren't alone in their interest as many of MLB's top teams will be rushing to sign Yamamoto.

Still, the fact the Diamondbacks plan on being involved in the race shows that Arizona wants to double down on their magical playoff run. This past season, Arizona ranked 20th in the league with a 4.48 ERA and a .251 batting average against. While Zac Gallen was a finalist for the NL Cy Young award, the Diamondbacks know they need a bit more firepower to hit their now lofty heights.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto would be an immediate fix to Arizona's problems. The 14-year-old spent seven years in NPB, pitching to a 75-30 record with a 1.72 ERA and a 986/216 K/BB ratio. He is a three-time Triple Crown and Sawamura Award – Japan's equivalent to Cy Young – winner. Yamamoto has won the Pacific League MVP twice.

Any team that signs Yamamoto is getting a pitcher many believe will slot at the top of the rotation. For the Diamondbacks, a 1-2 punch of Gallen and Yamamoto would strike fear in the eyes of every team around the league. The Diamondbacks are looking to prove that they aren't a fluke and that they're ready to be a contender for the foreseeable future. Signing Yamamoto would certain put Arizona in a good place to accomplish that goal.