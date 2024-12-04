The Los Angeles Dodgers have already been busy this offseason, signing free agent pitcher Blake Snell and extending super utilityman Tommy Edman. One part of their team they have not addressed yet is their bullpen.

The Dodgers currently do not have an elite arm at the back-end of their bullpen, but this trade proposal from Jim Bowden of The Athletic changes that. Bowden suggests that the Dodgers would send infielder Gavin Lux and pitching prospect Justin Wrobleski to the Milwaukee Brewers for closer Devin Williams. Bowden also says that in this scenario where the Dodgers trade away Lux, they could also sign free agent and former Brewers shortstop Willy Adames.

“After landing another ace for their rotation in Blake Snell, it’s time for the Dodgers to address the back end of their bullpen,” Bowden wrote. “In return for an impact closer like Williams, the Brewers could get shortstop Gavin Lux, who would replace Willy Adames at shortstop and allow Joey Ortiz to play third base. They would also need to get a pitcher back in the deal and perhaps Justin Wrobleski, a 24-year-old lefty who posted a 3.76 ERA in 20 appearances (18 starts) between Double A and Triple A last season, would work for both teams.”

“And to replace Lux, the Dodgers could sign Adames to play shortstop,” Bowden continued. “The rich get richer.”

Will the Milwaukee Brewers trade closer Devin Williams?

After declining his 2025 club option, it appears as if Williams' days with the Brewers are numbered. Even though Williams is one of the best closers in baseball, the Brewers have a history of trading their star players as they approach the end of their contracts before they hit free agency. That is one of the ways that the Brewers, even though they play in one of baseball's smallest markets, have stayed competitive.

After missing the first half of the 2024 season with a back injury, Williams recorded 14 saves in 22 appearances with a 1.25 ERA and 15.8 SO/9. This was Williams' third-straight season with a sub-2.00 ERA.

Williams is known for his elite “Airbender” changeup, one of the best individual pitches in all of baseball.

While the Brewers may decide to wait until the trade deadline when potential contenders get more desperate for bullpen help to move Williams, if the Dodgers come calling with an offer of Lux and Wrobleski, it would be difficult to say no.

Lux would immediately slot into the Brewers' starting shortstop role assuming Adames leaves in free agency and Wrobleski, the No. 6 prospect in the Dodgers system, could push for a spot on the Brewers' Major League roster.