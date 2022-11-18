Published November 18, 2022

By Steve Silverman · 2 min read

It appears to be the end of the line for Dominic Smith with the New York Mets. The team is expected to non-tender the former first-round pick and likely end the 27-year-old’s association with the franchise, per MLB insider Anthony DiComo.

Smith was selected in the 2013 MLB Draft, and he made his first significant contribution during the 2019 season when he slashed .282/.355/.525 while hitting 11 home runs and driving in 25 runs. He improved his production during the Covid-shortened 2020 season, slashing .316/.377/.616 with 10 homers and 42 RBI.

His production was solid in 2021 with 11 home runs and 58 RBI, but the 2022 season was unproductive. He failed to hit any home runs and his .194/.276/.284 slash line indicated to the Mets that Smith did not have a future with the team.

Smith struggled to get playing time in manager Buck Showalter’s lineup, and when he did get a chance, he did not produce. He eventually suffered a sprained ankle and Smith was sent back to the team’s Syracuse minor league affiliate.

Smith was frustrated throughout the season, both on and off the field.

“I was never at a point where I wanted to quit … and it wasn’t even like it had to do with baseball stuff,” Smith said. “It was just stuff not going my way in life. I just felt like things couldn’t get worse, and then they seemingly did, and it kept snowballing worse and worse.”

Dominic Smith was scheduled to earn $3.95 million in the 2023 season with the Mets. Now he has the opportunity to look for a position as a 1st baseman, outfielder or designated hitter with another team.