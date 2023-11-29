Are the Giants led by Bob Melvin going to land Yoshinobu Yamamoto or Shohei Ohtani come the MLB Free Agency sweepstakes?

The San Francisco Giants are trying their best to reach the peak of baseball immortality for the 2024 MLB season. The first step in their pursuit was acquiring Mark Williams and placing him on the staff led by Bob Melvin. But, huge things are on the horizon as they are setting their sights on both Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Shohei Ohtani during MLB Free Agency

You heard that right! Bob Melvin and the Giants are striving to get an ace and it could be one of these stars. They are sidelining other MLB Free Agency prospects when it comes to the pursuit of Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto, per Jon Morosi of the MLB.

The Giants are trying to fix their woes for the future. A lot of risk comes with the best free agent, maybe even the greatest baseball player of all time, after his concerning injury with the Los Angeles Dodgers. He had two UCL surgeries and played through a lot of pain but still delivered for Phil Nevin. But, the risk might just be worth its weight if the signing pays dividends. They will be getting the best hitter and pitcher in the class in just one person.

Yamamoto, on the other hand, would give them the pitcher of the future. He has an ERA of 1.83 along with 911 strikeouts. These may have happened outside of the MLB but scouts and front offices know better than to underestimate these statistics. Getting a player with a fastball that hits way above 92 miles per hour might just lead them to a World Series win.

Will the Giants be able to land either one of them or is it going to be another Aaron Judge situation?