The Boston Red Sox shocked the baseball world when they traded Rafael Devers. After a disagreement between their slugger and Alex Cora and general manager Craig Breslow, the Red Sox decided to send him to the San Francisco Giants. The All-Star's refusal of Cora's request for him to replace Triston Casas at first base for Boston was one of the main reasons they sent him away.

Upon his arrival in San Francisco, Devers said that he is open to playing at first base. However, Giants manager Bob Melvin confirmed that he won't be in the field for the weekend series against the Red Sox.

According to KNBR, Melvin does not think he is ready. Fans want Devers in the field. Unfortunately for them, they will not get their wish.

“Yeah that's not gonna happen this weekend, we haven't gotten there,” Melvin said. “It's going to take a little bit more time than having him at first base during the Red Sox series.”

All eyes will be on San Francisco's newest star this weekend. He has settled in on the Giants' roster, but the team is 1-2 since adding him.

This weekend's series has drama surrounding it. However, the three game set is big for both teams. The Red Sox are a few games out of second place in the American League East. The Giants, however, are trying to track down the Los Angeles Dodgers at the top of the National League West.

Devers has said that he is excited to see what San Francisco can do this season. Willy Adames, one of his new teammates, feels the same way, saying the Giants' roster is one of the more talented groups in the league.

While Devers' exit relieved Cora and Boston of pressure in their organization, they still face pressure. Red Sox fans want the team to compete for a playoff spot behind their young stars. Since Roman Anthony and other top prospects arrived in Boston, Cora's team has played well.

The Red Sox are 8-2 over their last 10 games. The Giants, however, are 5-5 over the same stretch. Devers is the link that connects both teams, and will be the focus of this weekend's series.

He enters Friday's series opener with revenge on his mind. His issues with Cora and the organization could inspire him to have a dominant performance.

Unfortunately for him, he will have to do so as the DH, according to Melvin. Eventually, Devers could play at first base consistently, making San Francisco a serious challenger to the Dodgers.