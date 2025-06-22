With the recent bombshell development of the Phoenix Suns trading away Kevin Durant to the Houston Rockets, the 15-time NBA All-Star will join a new venture with a new team with the same goal in mind. With his latest Nike KD 18 signature sneakers in full production, the addition of this upcoming “Atomic Pink” colorway could work even better when paired with the white and red of the Houston Rockets' uniforms.

The Nike KD 18 was first unveiled during 2025 NBA All-Star Weekend as part of the Nike Black Label collection. The debut “Liquid Lime” colorway was first debuted in April 2025 and since then, we've been shown a number of anticipated colorways as Nike continues their promotion of the signature model.

Borrowing clear design cues from the Nike Air Humara, the Nike KD 18 is uniquely tailored to Durant's game and his attitude on the court. While this pair was teased prior to his trade to Houston, the colorway will match perfectly on the court while rocking his new threads.

Nike KD 18 “Atomic Pink”

The newest Nike KD 18 sports a fresh color palette of Atomic Pink/Light Wild Mango-Apricot Agate-Photo Blue for a perfect summer-ready hooping shoe. We see mesh panelling throughout the uppers contrasted with darker apricot construction throughout. The winged flap of the shoe appeared in Atomic Pink leather for further contrast, while most aspects of the shoe are accented by blue piping.

Finer details will include a white Nike Swoosh along the heel to match the white KD logo along the tongue. The laces are pink with a subtle blue pattern along the middle of them, adding depth and contrast to the rest of the shoe. All in all, this colorway has tons of layers and is one of the more elaborate schemes we've seen on the KD 18.

The Nike KD 18 “Atomic Pink” is set to drop July 14, 2025 for a standard retail tag of $155. The shoes will come in full adult sizing and are expected to drop on Nike SNKRS app and select Nike Basketball retailers.