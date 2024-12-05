The Cleveland Guardians are making waves in the offseason rumor mill, signaling potential moves that could reshape their roster ahead of the 2025 MLB season. Reports from Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic suggest that Cleveland is open to entertaining trade offers for first baseman Josh Naylor and outfielder Lane Thomas. These two key contributors are entering the final years of their current contracts.

This revelation aligns with the Guardians’ history as a small-market team, where financial prudence often dictates roster decisions. Rosenthal noted the economic context driving these rumors, stating, “It should surprise no one that Cleveland is open to trade offers for first baseman Josh Naylor and outfielder Lane Thomas, both of whom are entering their walk years. MLB Trade Rumors projects Naylor to earn $12 million in arbitration, Thomas $8.3 million.”

Naylor has been a cornerstone of the Guardians’ lineup, consistently producing offensively. His left-handed bat and ability to drive in runs have made him a fan favorite in Cleveland. However, with arbitration potentially awarding him $12 million, his rising cost and expiring control make him a prime trade candidate for a team that often prioritizes long-term flexibility.

Josh Naylor, Lane Thomas may be moved by the Guardians

A versatile outfielder, Thomas is coming off a strong postseason performance that solidified his value to the Guardians. His projected $8.3 million salary in arbitration is manageable, but Cleveland may see this as an opportunity to sell high on a player whose market value is surging.

Cleveland’s rumored openness to trading Naylor and Thomas suggests a dual approach this offseason: maintaining financial discipline while remaining competitive. Despite their small-market status, the Guardians are on the cusp of contention, with a roster that could challenge for a championship with the right adjustments.

“Fans are hoping to see them break away from their conservative approach a bit,” noted Rosenthal. “No one is expecting Cleveland to spend huge money, but being a little more aggressive to chase a championship would be a welcome sight.”

Trading Naylor or Thomas would open opportunities for Cleveland to acquire young, controllable talent or address other areas of need, such as pitching depth or additional power in the lineup.

The Guardians’ offseason is shaping up to be pivotal. If they move one or both of these players, the return package could signal whether the team is prioritizing short-term contention or a longer-term rebuild. For fans, the coming months promise intrigue as Cleveland navigates these critical decisions.

With Naylor and Thomas on the trading block, the Guardians appear poised for a busy and potentially transformative offseason. Whether these moves lead to a more aggressive push for a championship or signify a step back remains to be seen, but Cleveland fans should prepare for significant changes.