Published November 25, 2022

By Gerard Samillano · 2 min read

The New York Yankees have one major goal in the MLB offseason: do everything in their power to get Aaron Judge back. The reigning AL MVP is an unrestricted free agent, allowing him to sign wherever he pleases. New York will be doing their damnedest to keep the hard-hitting Judge in the Bronx for as long as possible.

The question, though, is how does this chase for Aaron Judge impact the Yankees’ other weaknesses. In particular, their shortstop position has been nothing short of disappointing last season. That’s why the Yankees are talking with guys like Carlos Correa and Trea Turner. However, if they do keep Judge in New York… the team is expected to drop their chase for these star shortstops, league sources told Jon Heyman.

“A Judge signing likely would mean the Yankees would drop their current dalliances with superstar shortstops Carlos Correa, Trea Turner, Xander Bogaerts and presumably Dansby Swanson. If so, they would go with a rookie — either Oswald Peraza or Anthony Volpe (interestingly, it doesn’t sound as if it will be Isiah Kiner-Falefa in any case).”

The Yankees’ shortstop position was their biggest weakness in the postseason, and it cost them their playoff run. Isiah Kiner-Falera had his moments, but was more often than not invisible at the plate. Getting one of Correa, Turner, Bogaerts, or even Swanson would be amazing for this team.

However, keeping Judge in town will surely cost the Yankees a pretty penny. There’s certainly an argument to be made for the New York offense to keep chasing these star shortstops, though. We’ll see what New York will do.