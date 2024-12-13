The New York Mets won the Juan Soto sweepstakes. The 26-year-old signed a 15-year contract worth at least $765 million. He chose that over a 16-year deal worth $760 million with the New York Yankees. Soto was Plan A for Brian Cashman and the Bombers but they've already started on Plan B by signing Max Fried. The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal says some Yankees staffers are relieved that Juan Soto chose the Mets.

“Those blues are real, even if some Yankees people privately claim to be relieved that Soto didn’t accept the team’s 16-year, $760 million offer, choosing to go to the New York Mets for $5 million more guaranteed (and one fewer year) instead,” Rosenthal reported. “Bid $760 million for a player and you want him. But the argument that the Yankees can build a World Series contender without Soto? Absolutely they can.”

Rosenthal said this in connection to Kyle Tucker, the Astros outfielder on the trade block. The Yankees are among the teams connected to Tucker but contradictory reports have also emerged. Randy Miller reported that the Bombers offer to the Astros was “crap.”

The Yankees do need outfielders to replace Soto in the field and bats to replace him in the lineup. They cannot find just one player who does that, so it will be a high-quantity offseason in The Bronx.

Who can the Yankees pick up to make the Juan Soto departure hurt less?

Tucker is the closest player on the market to Juan Soto. He is a power hitter who gets on base and has a great glove. The issue with this trade is the Yankees just got burned doing this exact same things. They would be giving up a massive haul to have a player for only one guaranteed year. They may not want to repeat history.

The Yankees are also heavily connected to first baseman Christian Walker. He will be 34 on opening day, so it would be a short-term contract which may be what they want. Walker has been incredible the past three years, with an OPS+ over 120 each season, and plays a great first base.

There are two holes in the infield with Gleyber Torres and Anthony Rizzo hitting free agency. Alex Bregman would be a great option to fill the other spot and improve their infield defense. Jazz Chisholm would move to his natural position, second base, and Bregman would don pinstripes. With Fried, a ground ball pitcher, in the fold, a great infield is necessary to succeed next year.