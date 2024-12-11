While the New York Yankees came up short in their bid to re-sign Juan Soto, they did land Max Fried on a massive eight-year, $218 million contract. With more money to spend, the Yankees have now set their sights on landing another big fish.

Buzz is growing connecting the Yankees to Alex Bregman, via Bryan Hoch of MLB.com. New York is showing real interest in acquiring the long-time Houston Astros third baseman.

Jazz Chisholm is currently slated to play third base in the Bronx. However, he can be moved to second – where rookie Caleb Durbin is projected to be – making a Bregman addition much easier. Outside of his natural fit defensively, adding Bregman would give the Yankees' already powerful lineup another dose of lightning.

Over his nine years with the Astros, Bregman hit .272 with 191 home runs, 663 RBI and 42 stolen bases. He was named an All-Star twice and won two World Series in Houston, including being named a World Series MVP.

In 2024, Bregman hit .260 with 26 home runs and 75 RBI. He upped his home run total by one from a year prior, but saw his RBI numbers drop from 98. Still, if Bregman were in New York for the 2024 campaign, he would've ranked fourth on the team in both home runs and RBI.

But that is including Soto's numbers. With him gone, New York is desperately looking to replace his production. Alex Bregman wouldn't be a one-for-one replacement, but he would bring back some pop the Yankees are looking for.

It'll cost a pretty penny to get his final signature, and there is plenty of competition from around MLB. But if the Yankees were willing to spend $700+ million on Soto, they'll surely want to spread that money out amongst a few stars. Getting Fried in pinstripes was the first step. Bregman could piece the next piece of the Yankees' offseason puzzle.