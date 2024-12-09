As the MLB's winter meetings get underway this week and free agency heats up, the decision everyone had been waiting for has been made. Former New York Yankees superstar Juan Soto is taking the subway over to Queens and heading to the New York Mets on a 15-year, $765 million deal, the biggest contract in sports history.

Yankees fans were understandably heated to see arguably their best player, and a guy who almost carried them to a World Series title, flip sides in a crosstown rivalry. However, this move may not be the worst possible outcome for the Yankees, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

Expand Tweet

“I think they're better off spreading the money around; I really do. I think it's a blessing in disguise,” Nightengale said on Foul Territory on Monday. “If I'm the Yankees, I go grab Christian Walker right now from the Arizona Diamondbacks.

“Fabulous first baseman, great clubhouse leader, three-time Gold Glove winner. Go get a third baseman. … Go get a starter, whether it's Max Fried or Corbin Burnes.”

Nightengale also points out arguably the best part of Soto's departure for the Yankees. Now, Aaron Judge can move back to his natural position in right field and take some of the workload off of himself defensively. Now, the Yankees can go try to find a better defensive option in center.

Losing Juan Soto is a huge blow for Yankees no matter how you slice it

No matter how many silver linings you can talk yourself into, losing one of the best players in Major League Baseball is never going to be a net profit. Juan Soto was one of the best bats in the whole world and did an admirable job out in right field.

That defensive production can be replaced by moving Aaron Judge back into right field, but it will be impossible to replace such a big left-handed bat in the most lefty-friendly ballpark in the league. Soto struck fear into every pitcher that he faced this season, and now he will be doing that for the Mets.

Not only was Soto ultra-productive, he was one of the best clutch performers in MLB. Even as Aaron Judge struggled mightily in the postseason in 2024, Soto came up big time and time again for the Yankees.

In 14 playoff games this season, Soto hit .327 with four home runs, nine RBIs and 12 runs scored, including a huge home run in both Game 4 and Game 5 of the ALCS against the Cleveland Guardians.

The Yankees will be able to replenish the roster and fill in some other needs with the money that Soto is leaving behind. They may be able to bolster their rotation and add some better defensive options in the infield, but they will not be able to find a special hitter like Soto. That alone has a chance to make them less dangerous in the postseason.