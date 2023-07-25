It's safe to say that things have gone downhill for the Chicago White Sox since they won the AL Central during the 2021 season. Last year, they were unable to sustain their explosion into the limelight, missing out on the postseason by five wins, and now in 2023, they have fallen even further off the pace, winning just 41 of their first 101 games. Thus, it's no surprise to see that the White Sox will be up for a fire sale, with a lot of players popping up on the trade block.

Jeff Passan of ESPN pointed out that the White Sox have made eight core members of their roster available for trade. Lucas Giolito headlines the list of players the White Sox have put on the trade block, with Reynaldo Lopez, Keynan Middleton, Lance Lynn, Joe Kelly, Yasmani Grandal, and Elvis Andrus joining the 29-year old starter. Passan also added that Kendall Graveman could be on the move as well.

Giolito remains the most valuable asset among those names, as he's the only player mentioned above who has put up a WAR total of above 1 (1.5). He may not be a top of the rotation pitcher, but he could still be a worthwhile addition for a team in need of depth in the middle of their starting rotation.

Lance Lynn could also be a good shout, especially if he brings down his astronomical home-run rate. But the other pieces may not bring that big of a return for the White Sox anyway given how they performed this season. But it's still better than losing these players for nothing at season's end.