The Marlins are listening to trade offers for almost every player on their roster, including Luis Arraez.

The Miami Marlins have been quiet this offseason as they're the only team remaining to not sign a player to a major league contract. As the Marlins figure out how they want to build their roster, seemingly everyone is available for trade.

That includes star second baseman Luis Arraez. Teams around the league believe that, “anything is on the table,” when it comes to the Marlins. Furthermore, some believe Miami doesn't have a good chance of signing Arraez to an extension when he hits free agency in 2026, via Jon Heyman of The New York Post.

While Arraez might be hypothetical trade candidate, Miami is still expected to trade from their wealth of pitchers if they make a deal. Both Jesus Luzardo and Edward Cabrera have been named as potential options.

If they were to trade either of those pitchers, the Marlins would likely be looking for some offense in return. Which is why trading Arraez might be counterintuitive to that plan.

The second baseman has been a beacon of consistency since joining the Marlins in 2022. He has won the batting title and was named an All-Star during both of his seasons in Miami. Overall, Arraez has hit .354 with 10 home runs and 69 RBI. No one has been hitting more consistently than Arraez.

Now if the Marlins feel they wouldn't be able to retain Luis Arraez, trading him would certainly land Miami a solid prospect haul. However, if they want to compete for the playoffs, Arraez makes Miami a better team. With, “anything on the table,” for the Marlins however, even Arraez has now heard his name in trade rumors.