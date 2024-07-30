The Seattle Mariners are rumored to have one last need before the clock runs out on the MLB trade deadline Tuesday. Seattle is searching for another reliever, per MLB Network.

The Mariners have been quite active during the last few weeks with transactions. Seattle was previously searching for a regular, every-day bat that could help the offense. Seattle traded with the Toronto Blue Jays for Justin Turner, helping to fill that need. Now, it seems the team is going to stay aggressive and get someone else.

Seattle is in one of the most competitive divisions in baseball this season. The team is tied for first in the American League West with the Houston Astros, at time of writing. The Astros are also searching for needs on Tuesday.

Mariners are one of the best storylines this MLB season

Seattle has had a strong season, holding a 56-52 record heading into Tuesday's games. The team's bullpen though could use a bit more depth. The club sent reliever Chris Devenski to Triple-A Tacoma, and announced Tuesday he is there outright. The team recently signed Devesnki, and hoped he would be able to work some innings with their bullpen. It didn't work out.

Seattle already grabbed a reliever before the deadline, in Yimi Garcia from the Blue Jays. The team clearly would like to keep adding pieces there. Garcia has five saves this season, with a 2.53 ERA. He has one victory and a 5.40 ERA in his last seven games.

The club is linked to several pitchers, who are still available. This includes Detroit's Andrew Chafin, per the Seattle Times. Time will tell what the Mariners decide to do, as the trade deadline nears on Tuesday.

“We have not been afraid. And I think that’s sending the right message to our team and our fan base,” Mariners manager Scott Servais said Monday, per the Seattle Times.

Seattle is a team looking for its first World Series championship. While the club made a Wild Card appearance in 2022, the team hasn't been able to reach the pinnacle of Major League Baseball. Seattle has a rich history, with players like Randy Johnson and the legend Ken Griffey Jr. spending time there. Mariners fans are restless for success, as the team hasn't won a division title in more than 20 years.

The Mariners are back in action on Tuesday, playing the Boston Red Sox. The game starts at 7:10 Eastern.