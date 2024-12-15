The Seattle Mariners are at the center of offseason trade discussions as interest grows around their ace, Luis Castillo. According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the Mets, Cubs, Red Sox, and Orioles have inquired about the availability of the 32-year-old right-hander, whose value has soared following Max Fried’s massive $218 million deal with the Yankees.

While the Mariners have entertained offers, their stance on Castillo remains firm. “We’ll do it, but only if the return makes the team better,” a source Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. This high bar is no surprise, given Castillo’s pedigree. Since debuting in 2017, Castillo has posted a 3.56 ERA with a 1.18 WHIP and averaged nearly ten strikeouts per nine innings. He’s also been a model of durability, ranking among the top 15 in starts over the past four seasons.

If Castillo were to be dealt, the Mariners are reportedly eyeing free-agent first baseman Christian Walker as a replacement piece for their lineup. “Some reports have indicated that if the Mariners move Castillo, they will make a strong push for Christian Walker,” Rosenthal wrote. Walker, known for his power and steady defense, would fill a significant need for Seattle’s offense. However, with Walker turning 34 next season, the Mariners may hesitate to commit long-term money to a player nearing the back end of his career.

The Mariners are looking to move Luis Castillo this offseason

Castillo’s relatively affordable contract—$68.25 million over the next three years—makes him an appealing target in a pitching market where prices are skyrocketing. However, his full no-trade clause complicates matters, allowing Castillo to choose his next destination effectively.

The Mariners’ hesitancy to move Castillo stems from their current rotation depth. The team lacks immediate-ready talent behind their top starters, including Logan Gilbert and George Kirby. Promising prospects like Emerson Hancock and Logan Evans are still developing, making a Castillo trade potentially risky.

The Cubs emerged as a potential trade partner earlier in the offseason, with rumors of a deal involving second baseman Nico Hoerner. However, the Cubs have since cleared a path for top prospect Matt Shaw, making it less likely that Hoerner will be part of any trade package.

The Mariners’ approach highlights their balancing act between strengthening their offense and maintaining a strong rotation. While Castillo could bring a haul of valuable assets, Seattle risks weakening its pitching depth, especially with no guarantees of landing Walker or another comparable bat.

As the market continues to evolve, the Mariners must weigh their options carefully. Castillo’s value is undeniable, but any trade must align with their broader vision for sustained success in a competitive AL West. For now, all eyes remain on whether Seattle will make the bold move of parting ways with their ace.