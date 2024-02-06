The Marlins are looking for an upgrade in the middle of their infield.

The Miami Marlins got a taste of playoff baseball last season and likely intend to do the same in 2024. After getting swept in the Wild Card Series, the Marlins are looking for some upgrades before players arrive to spring training in hopes of at least securing a playoff win this October.

Miami is considering its options at shortstop and is interested in several players, per Ken Rosenthal. Leading the pack is two-time All-Star Tim Anderson, but the others – Amed Rosario, Adelberto Mondesi and Nick Ahmed – all have traits that major league teams like and should find homes before Opening Day.

Anderson struggled in 2023 as did his team, the Chicago White Sox. He incurred a negative two bWAR, posting woeful numbers in 123 games. His slash line of .245/.286/.296 was complemented by 122 strikeouts and 14 errors at shortstop.

Anderson hasn’t played over 123 games in a season since 2018, although he does have two All-Star selections and a Silver Slugger Award since then. Despite coming off a down year and an injury, Anderson should still have gas left in the tank at 30 years old and there is enough talent there to believe that if fully healthy, which is a big if, he can produce at an above-average level again as a big leaguer.

As it stands, the Marlins' projected shortstop to start the season is 34-year-old utilityman Jon Berti. A five-year Marlin, Berti has enjoyed success in a limited role with Miami. He had a career season in 2023, playing in 133 games. He finished with a .294 average and a .748 OPS with his first 100-hit season (114 in 424 plate appearances), recording 26 extra-base hits and 53 runs scored.

Berti also played north of 100 innings at three different positions – shortstop, third base and left field – with an additional 89 at second base. He was not the best fielder at short, committing seven errors in 443 innings. His versatility goes a long way though and he can still be useful without a starting role.

Other candidates Marlins might consider

If the Marlins can’t strike a deal with Anderson, other options might be considered an upgrade or at the very least competition for Jon Berti. Amed Rosario's numbers were down last season from 2022 but still respectable. He played more second base than shortstop in the second half of the season but that versatility could help him land another contract.

Adelberto Mondesi missed the entire 2023 season after tearing his ACL in late March. At 28 years old, he could be a solid asset to a team if he can fully recover. His 162-game averages are impressive, though he's never played in more than 102 games in a season. He has a decent glove at short and averages 50 extra-base hits and 60 stolen bases per 162 games.

After consecutive Gold Glove-winning seasons and a 30-double campaign in 2021, Nick Ahmed played a combined 89 games over the last two years. The Arizona Diamondbacks released him in September, two years after playing 129 games for them. Perhaps a team will invite him to spring training to fight for a roster spot and push a young player.

With seven weeks until Opening Day, the Marlins have little time to make a decision. Can Jon Berti claim the starting shortstop job or will Miami sign their first major league free agent of the offseason?