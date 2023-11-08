With the Blue Jays set to see plenty of sluggers hit free agency, Toronto is eyeing a trade for a former All-Star.

While the Toronto Blue Jays made the playoffs for the second year in a row, they were once again eliminated in the Wild Card round. As the Blue Jays look to go on a deeper postseason run, Toronto is looking to add some power to their lineup.

Alongside free agency, the Blue Jays are exploring the trade market for extra offensive help. Seattle Mariners third baseman Eugenio Suarez has become a name of interest for Toronto, via Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet. With Suarez in mind, general manager Ross Atkins expects the Blue Jays to add heavily to their offense.

“We're in such a strong position, albeit we've got to get better. This is not enough,” Atkins said. “Our focus will be heavily towards position players.”

Matt Chapman, Kevin Kiermaier, Brandon Belt and Whit Merrifield are all set to hit free agency. If any of them leave, Toronto will be in definite need of a replacement. Even if one or more did re-sign, the Blue Jays would likely still be looking for offense. And that's where Suarez comes in.

Suarez has always had troubles with consistency and strikeouts. He hit .232 with 214 Ks. However, the infielder also has 22 home runs. He has hit 20+ long balls every year since 2016 outside of the CO-VID shortened 2020 season.

If they were to acquire Eugenio Suarez, they would be valuing his power over anything else. They would first need to get Seattle to do a trade. But if the Mariners are interested, the Blue Jays certainly seem intrigued at the prospect of landing Suarez.