The Mets are not shopping Pete Alonso but rival executives believe they could be open to trading the star first baseman.

The New York Mets are looking to revamp their roster after a failed 2023 campaign. Whether Pete Alonso will be a part of their future remains to be seen as he approaches the last year of his contract. Could they end up trading the All-Star slugger to recoup some value instead of risking him leaving in free agency?

Although there were not any active trade talks at the Nashville winter meetings, rival general managers believe that the Mets are open to trading him, according to Bob Nightengale of USA TODAY Sports.

Nightengale wrote the following: “No team, publicly or privately, said they were engaged in trade talks with the Mets for All-Star first baseman Pete Alonso during the winter meetings, but several GMs believe the Mets will listen to offers. If the Mets were fully intent in keeping Alonso, they have a funny way of showing it. They have not had any talks of a long-term contract extension. Alonso, who’s represented by Scot Boras, is a free agent after the 2024 season. ”

The fact that a Boras client is not likely to sign a contract extension is not surprising. But so is the Mets not even having talks about an extension about their star first baseman, especially considering Boras likes discussing all options with teams.

Alonso's power at the plate is huge for New York's success going forward. He has stated that he wants to stay with the Mets, the only professional team he has ever known. Last season, he led the team in home runs (46), RBI (118) and slugging percentage (.504).

Although the Mets are taking an approach to team-building that is more slow and steady, there’s no reason the 29-year-old Alonso can’t be a part of it. With long-term money already tied up in older players like Francisco Lindor, Kodai Senga, Brandon Nimmo, Jeff McNeil and Edwin Diaz, New York isn’t bottoming out entirely. If they do trade Alonso, they’re just going to have to find a new high-level first baseman.

The Mets trading Alonso would mostly indicate that they don’t have faith in agreeing to a new contract. There is still plenty of time before Spring Training for New York to change its course or find a deal.