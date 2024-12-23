Veteran outfielder and designated hitter Joc Pederson is headed to the Texas Rangers on a two-year deal, but the left-handed hitter could have gone to the New York Mets instead.

The New York Mets were interested in acquiring Pederson, who spent 2024 with the Arizona Diamondbacks, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post.

The Mets have already had an eventful offseason, signing Juan Soto to a massive 15-year, $765 million contract, then taking ex-Yankees closer Clay Holmes to bolster their starting rotation. They also re-signed starting pitcher Sean Manaea on Sunday night as their full roster starts to take shape.

In total, Mets owner Steve Cohen has spent close to $1 billion on his team this winter, and the club isn't complete just yet. Now that they've missed on Pederson, the team is expected to work toward bringing back first baseman Pete Alonso, the last remaining major player on the board at that position.

The Mets may also look to add one more infielder and another bullpen arm, according to Justin Tasch of the New York Post.

Joc Pederson goes to the Rangers after a career year in Arizona

Pederson is going to Arlington — not the Mets — on a two-year deal worth $37 million with an opt-out after year one, ESPN's Buster Olney reported. With an AAV of $18.5 million, Pederson is taking advantage of arguably the best season of his career.

Pederson, who made $9.5 million last year for the Diamondbacks, had a mutual option with the club worth $14 million for 2025. In his age 32 season, Pederson hit .275 with 23 home runs and a career-best .908 OPS.

The one downside for the Rangers is that Pederson was a full-time designated hitter in 2024. He has not played the field since his time with the San Francisco Giants, where he primarily played left. With Jake Burger taking up first base for the Rangers and the quartet of Ardolis Garcia, Wyatt Langford, Evan Carter and Leody Taveras already patrolling the outfield, Pederson can be a depth piece at either position, but will also probably spend the bulk of his time at DH.

That is, of course, unless Texas swings a trade before the offseason ends.

The Rangers, who won the 2023 World Series, are coming off a disappointing 78-84 season in 2024. But with the Houston Astros losing Kyle Tucker and probably Alex Bregman, the American League West will be up for grabs next season. Provided Jacob deGrom comes back healthy and Kumar Rocker can put together a complete season in the Majors, there's no reason to think the Rangers won't be contenders again in 2025.