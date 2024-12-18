Clay Holmes is staying in New York, though he will be playing his games next season across town. The former New York Yankees closer signed with the New York Mets and was introduced to the media on Tuesday in a press conference.

Holmes, who will return to his role as a starting pitcher, revealed that he doesn't view the Mets and Yankees, necessarily, as rivals.

“I don’t see us so much as a rival like you’re switching sides,” he told SNY. “I don’t really view it as too much of a competition thing. I've seen New York up close and personal, I love the city. I’ve seen the Mets fans from right across the city, the energy and passion, how much they care, what they bring to the fanbase. That's something I wanted to be a part of.”

Holmes signed a three-year, $38 million contract with the Mets last week with a $12 million player option for the third year. The team will bank on him finding the consistency and control as a starter that eluded him as part of the Yankees' bullpen.

He added that he's looking forward to playing in front of Mets fans.

“I care a lot just about the game, my craft, and what I can be ,and the teammate I am, and I think with the Mets fans, that level of care is matched,” he said. “I think as a player when we feel that reciprocated, it’s really all you can ask for. It makes winning that much sweeter.”

Clay Holmes wants to be part of what the Mets are building

Holmes is not the only former Yankee to make the move to Queens, of course. Juan Soto signed a massive $765 million deal with the Mets, signaling the team is all-in on winning a World Series — multiple, even.

It's that culture, rather than the rivalry with the Yankees, that drew him in.

“I think being able to stay in New York City and join the Mets and what’s being built there and hopefully keep this momentum going is something that drew me there,” he said.

Holmes will join what is sure to be a revamped Mets rotation in 2025. Luis Severino has already signed with the Athletics, while Jose Quintana and Sean Manaea remain free agents. Kodai Senga should come back healthy and the Mets have already acquired Frankie Montas.

However the team assembles its rotation, it will be backing up an elite offense led by Soto and Francisco Lindor. Pete Alonso remains unsigned but on the Mets' radar as well.