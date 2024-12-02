Fans of a major-market sports franchise tend to be thrilled when an executive with a reputation for achieving success with a small-market team is hired to lead their beloved club. The expectation is that the individual's existing shrewdness and innovative mindset will perfectly coalesce with a big payroll to produce first-class results. Theo Epstein is arguably the prototype for this model, and New York Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns is considered to be the latest exec of that mold.

The former Milwaukee Brewers' shot-caller compiled impressive credentials in the National League Central, assembling a consistently prosperous roster with limited financial resources. Now that he is working under the richest owner in baseball, Stearns is expected to build the Mets into an enduring powerhouse.

He masterfully brought in players and a manager that helped turn what was supposed to be a transition year into one of the most exhilarating campaigns in franchise history. The hope is that he uses Steve Cohen's boundless wealth to capitalize on last season's massive leap forward via free agency. Signing Frankie Montas to a two-year, $34 million contract will ideally be just an appetizer of a lavish winter feast.

Or, is it an indicator of what is to come? This short-term deal may offer some insight into how New York plans to round out the rest of its starting pitching rotation, which could almost be entirely different from the one Carlos Mendoza fielded in 2024. Another wild-card right-hander is now on Stearns' radar.

Can this champion enjoy a full turnaround with the Mets?

The Mets have inquired about two-time World Series champion and two-time All-Star Walker Buehler, according to Joel Sherman of the New York Post. While management seems interested in spending big on a star position player like Juan Soto, it might prefer to utilize the same general philosophy it did last offseason when putting together the pitching staff.

David Stearns refrained from jumping into the far end of the free agency pool upon arriving in Flushing, opting instead to reel in the more attainable Sean Manaea and Luis Severino. Those moves worked out better than fans and probably even Stearns himself could have anticipated, as they joined Jose Quintana in anchoring a rotation that pushed the Mets deep into October. Will lightning strike twice, though?

Admittedly, Buehler is riding higher than either of those guys were at this time last year, given that he just tallied a 0.47 ERA in the World Series (recorded title-clinching save), but there are still some warning signs that require contemplation. The most glaring one is the fact that he scuffled significantly before his clutch heroics (5.38 ERA in 16 starts last season). His lengthy medical history, which includes two Tommy John surgeries, also elicits concern.

Obtaining Buehler should not demand a huge sacrifice, but filling starter slots with unpredictable arms is probably not how fans envision the coming weeks and months, particularly since their ballclub just played in the NL Championship Series. There is no need to fret quite yet. Stearns deserves the benefit of the doubt after what the Mets accomplished in his first year in charge.

But this offseason should not feel similar to the last one. Luckily, there is plenty of time to make sure that does not happen.