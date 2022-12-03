By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Jacob deGrom shocked the MLB world by signing with the Texas Rangers instead of the New York Mets. New reports are now linking both the Mets and Rangers to former New York Yankees’ SP Jameson Taillon, per Jon Heyman. Heyman adds that he believes Taillon is set to receive an “extremely good deal” in free agency.

The Mets were immediately connected to Justin Verlander as soon as the deGrom news came to fruition. Carlos Rodon has also been named as an option for both Texas and New York. Both teams would benefit from additional starting pitching.

The Mets are set to have Max Scherzer lead the rotation in 2023. However, the remainder of the starting staff has question marks. Bringing in a star such as Verlander or Rodon would help matters, but a reliable pitcher like Jameson Taillon would provide stability.

One might argue that the Rangers need Taillon even more. Signing Jacob deGrom is a high-profile move without question, but Texas’ starting rotation still needs work.

Taillon, who’s 31 and a 6-year MLB veteran, pitched to the tune of a 3.94 ERA in 2022. He isn’t a guy who’s going to step in and take over the Mets or Rangers pitching staffs. However, he projects to be a steady middle of the rotation option for whichever team he signs with in MLB free agency.

The Mets may display increased aggression after losing deGrom to the Rangers. And with deGrom out of the free agency picture, the rest of the dominoes are set to fall. We can expect the remaining free agent stars to begin landing contracts sooner rather than later.