Even though their record is now 34-38, the Pittsburgh Pirates have been one of the biggest surprises in the MLB this season. The Pirates are looking to maximize their early season success as they approach the 2023 MLB trade deadline.

Pittsburgh is entertaining the idea of entering the trade deadline with a buyer's mentality, via Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Team president Travis Williams believes the Pirates are ready for the playoffs and will work in collaboration with owner Bob Nutting and general manager Ben Cherington to help them get there.

“Bob, Ben and I are all aligned with the fact that we want to be a postseason team,” Williams said. “If there's an opportunity to do that now, we're going to give him the opportunity or freedom to do what he needs to make that happen.”

Williams did stop short of explicitly saying the Pirates plan to buy at the 2023 MLB trade deadline. However, the team is intent on competing. If the opportunity to buy presents itself and fits inside Pittsburgh's perceived playoff window, the Pirates won't hesitate to make a deal.

Even with their recent slide, the Pirates are still just four games back of the NL Central. They led their division for a good chunk of the early part of the year. Pittsburgh is hopeful and confident they can return to their winning ways and complete their surprise takeover of the NL Central.

To complete their mission, it may require the Pirates to get some extra reinforcement. The team's front office doesn't seem opposed to spending at the MLB trade deadline. While no one expected it at the start of the year, the Pirates could now be a trade away from the postseason.