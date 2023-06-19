The Fairy Godmother appears to be making her way out of PNC Park. The glass slipper is feeling a bit loose. This carriage just hit the skids and lost a wheel. Use whatever Cinderella cliche you like, the Pittsburgh Pirates' storybook run is in jeopardy of ending.

A current six-game losing streak (34-36) has seen the Buccos fall from first to third place in the National League Central. When a young team who was playing beyond their years and talent undergoes a rough stretch a few weeks before the All-Star break, it is only natural to presume that, in a 162-game season, the law of averages will take effect.

Cynical? Sure, but the Pirates have a heap of adversity ahead. That includes a Milwaukee Brewers team that just swept them over the weekend and a lightning-bolt Cincinnati Reds group that might be just a bit more young and promising than Pittsburgh.

It absolutely should be noted that in this unspectacular division, the clock will never truly strike midnight on the Pirates (oops, snuck one more in). Especially with highly-touted shortstop Oneil Cruz due to come back at some point after fracturing his ankle early in April. Though, they should still make some minor adjustments if the misfortunes continue.

At just two-and-a-half games out of first, Pittsburgh cannot sell off the team. Those days are hopefully in the rearview mirror. But that does not mean the organization should keep the roster intact for the second-half stretch.

Combining practicality with optimism should enable the Pirates to come to the conclusion that there are two specific players that must be on the trade block ahead of the 2023 MLB deadline. Let's dive a little deeper.

Carlos Santana, 1b

I realize there is a distinction between trading a player who can net some value in return and just releasing an aging veteran who has little left in the tank. I stand by Carlos Santana applying to the former. He is not hitting for contact, which is par for the course, but the first baseman is also lacking the power that has allowed him to enjoy a 14-year career in the big leagues. So how can Santana be moved? It's simple, all a general manager has to do is refer to last year.

The Kansas City Royals traded the 37-year-old to the Seattle Mariners in late-June when he had just four home runs and 21 RBIs through 52 games . He proceeded to blast 15 dingers and drive in 39 runs the rest of the way. A .192 batting average is not something you can gloss over, but neither is the impact he had for a Mariners club that ended a 21-year postseason drought.

Carlos Santana gets enough of it and the Mariners walk it off! pic.twitter.com/k70WG8wzDJ — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) July 27, 2022

Fast forward back to this year, and there are noticeable similarities in Santana's production. Except, for the fact that he has been visibly better in most areas during these 63 games with the Pirates. His .235 average is the Dominican Republic native's highest since his All-Star 2019 season (.281). He can build off the six homers just like he did in 2022. Carlos Santana still holds trade value ahead of the MLB's Aug. 1 deadline.

Pittsburgh GM Ben Cherington cannot let teams tell him otherwise. He has to persuade them of the potential of another power burst. There are always organizations desperate enough to shell over an asset for the allure of the long ball. The Pirates must exploit that.

Rich Hill, SP

This one is tough. Rich Hill has been indispensable as a veteran presence in this young clubhouse. Just as Andrew McCutchen stabilizes the lineup, Hill is a welcome mentor to the pitching staff. But if the Pirates remain below .500 in the coming weeks, they would be foolish not to take advantage of his market value. An enduring left-hander with a decent 4.31 ERA is surely an attention starter, particularly in a year that might be a bit thin for available starting pitchers.

The 43-year-old has been all over the league and country over his 19-year career. He is reliable and a consummate professional. This is Hill's highest ERA in nine years. Although injuries are often a concern, he has boasted a fine attendance record with 14 starts for Pittsburgh. It will be difficult for a team in a division race like the Pirates to part with such a player, but Cherington and company have to be thinking big-picture.

The promise this franchise is currently displaying can be amplified next season with the addition of one or two more players. They do not need to be top prospects. A potential everyday player or solid reliever can prove to be a more than worthwhile acquisition a couple years from now. That means these players should squeeze out any more wisdom they can from old Rich Hill.

The Pirates' postseason dreams are alive, but they are not moving in the right trajectory. Although that can quickly change, dealing away these two veterans is the sensible route for the franchise to take. Already impressive and gutsy, Pittsburgh becomes even more dangerous with this type of front-office savvy.