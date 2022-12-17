By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

The Texas Rangers are looking to build a winner for the 2023 season. They have already signed Jacob deGrom and Andrew Heaney to boost the rotation. However, the Rangers could look into signing former New York Mets outfielder Michael Conforto, per Mark Feinsand of MLB.com.

The Rangers signed infielders Corey Seager and Marcus Semien last offseason. They added OF Kole Calhoun in a move that never led to much value. They also traded OF Joey Gallo in the middle of the 2021 campaign. Texas’ infield has potential with Seager, Semien, and Nate Lowe leading the charge. However, it is apparent that the outfield could use an extra bat or two.

Michael Conforto has been listed in various rumors this season. But the fact is that most people are not sure what to expect from him. Conforto was a solid player in New York with the Mets. But he failed to sign a contract in free agency last offseason due to an injury. As a result, he ultimately sat out the entire 2022 campaign.

Conforto’s previous reputation will lead to a deal in free agency. But it will be interesting to see how long of a contract he ends up receiving. In addition to the Rangers, the Mets and Astros have been listed as potential landing destinations for Conforto.

For Texas, competing in the AL West will prove to be a challenge. The Astros are the defending World Series champions, while the Mariners are fresh off of a playoff appearance. Even the Angels have made upgrades to their roster this offseason. However, adding a player like Michael Conforto will enhance the Rangers’ chances of competing this season.