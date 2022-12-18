By Gerard Angelo Samillano · 2 min read

After losing Xander Bogaerts and J.D Martinez in free agency, the Boston Red Sox are wasting no time trying to reload their roster. Their first target? Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner, according to Jon Heyman. Boston is looking to bolster their infield by grabbing the talented Turner.

“Red Sox heavily in mix for Justin Turner along with a couple others. Has been seeking 2 years. Should be signed somewhere soon.”

The two other teams that Heyman mentioned are likely the Miami Marlins and the Arizona Diamondbacks. Those were the two teams heavily mentioned earlier this week as the frontrunners for Turner. Miami, in particular, is fierce in their pursuit of the free agent third baseman. The Red Sox will have some stiff competition if they want to acquire Justin Turner.

A big reason why many feel that Turner is available is because of the Dodgers’ recent signing of JD Martinez. LA has been unusually quiet this offseason (perhaps a ploy to get the free agents next season?). Many teams feel like the Dodgers might not be willing to spend more money for Turner, opening the door for teams like the Red Sox to swoop in and acquire him.

The Red Sox are arguably one of the biggest losers of this year’s offseason. As mentioned, they failed to keep free agent shortstop Xander Bogaerts, who signed a deal with the San Diego Padres. Acquiring Justin Turner would be a nice consolation prize for Boston, who failed to make it to the playoffs last season.