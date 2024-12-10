The Boston Red Sox have one of, if not the best farm systems in all of baseball and have a need in the starting pitching department, making them a natural suitor for Garrett Crochet, an ace-caliber pitcher who is said to be available in a trade with the rebuilding Chicago White Sox. Pitching is coming at a premium more than ever, and the White Sox will likely receive a haul back for Crochet in a potential trade, so it makes sense that they have their asking price set high in negotiations with the Red Sox.

New York Post reporter Jon Heyman said he believes the White Sox want Roman Anthony, the top prospect in the Red Sox's system and arguably the top in all of baseball, according to Boston Sports Gordo. It remains to be seen if the Red Sox would actually consider moving Anthony, as he is close to making his MLB debut. With the way the starting pitching market is looking, Crochet being cost-controlled for the next two seasons is very intriguing for teams. The Red Sox have the financial flexibility to pursue one of the top starting pitchers on the market in Corbin Burnes or Max Fried, but if those two are deemed too expensive, they have as attractive of a prospect package as anyone to offer for Crochet.

Will Red Sox, White Sox recreate history with Garrett Crochet trade?

The Red Sox and White Sox have linked up on a trade involving a big-time starting pitcher in the past, so it would not be too surprising to see the two make a deal again. Back in December of 2016, the White Sox traded their ace, Chris Sale to the Red Sox for Yoan Moncada, Michael Kopech, Luis Alexander Basabe and Victor Diaz.

With Sale in the fold, Boston went on to win the World Series title in 2018. After some down years and and re-tooling the farm system, the Red Sox have a young core and talent on the way along with payroll flexibility. Not every prospect works out, so trading for Crochet could be a wise move, but it remains to be seen whether or not the Red Sox will pull the trigger on a move like that.

Regardless of whether or not Crochet ends up in Boston or not, the organization could become a contender very soon with the right moves this offseason and in the next few years.