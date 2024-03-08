Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora is poised to become the next sought-after managerial free agent. Andrew Bailey, the new pitching coach for the Red Sox, is considered a potential successor if Cora decides to depart, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post.
Alex Cora’s litmus test
Red Sox manager Alex Cora is anticipated to enter the free-agent market after the current year. Both he and GM Craig Breslow appear to be in agreement that they would prefer to spend a season getting to know each other more before engaging in serious discussions about a new contract for Cora, who’s in the final year of a deal that pays him $3 million annually.
Cora, admired for his charisma and leadership, clinched the 2018 World Series but faces scrutiny after two consecutive last-place finishes, potentially serving as a litmus test for future managerial deals. Managers are praising the Chicago Cubs' Craig Counsell for his unprecedented $40 million, five-year contract, yet some see it as an anomaly.
Uncertain future for Cora
FanGraphs has already forecasted the Red Sox to conclude the season with an 80-82 record, placing them last in the American League East. However, despite the bad injury news regarding Lucas Giolito, Cora expressed optimism, stating, “I do feel we're better than what people think.”
Depending on how the final year of his contract plays out, the significance of Cora's situation remains uncertain. If the Red Sox are unwilling or unable to secure Cora to an extension, he could potentially pursue another job elsewhere.
Cora could remain an appealing candidate for other teams even if the Red Sox fail to reach a winning record for a third consecutive year. Although he may not incite the same level of excitement as Counsell did this offseason, surpassing expectations with a team projected to land near the bottom of the AL East could present numerous opportunities for Cora.
However, Cora is also realistic about the situation. In a recent discussion with The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, he acknowledged that television could become a viable option if things don't unfold as he hopes in 2024.
With 440 wins and a World Series title under Cora’s belt, this season will either rekindle his passion for the game or help him determine if he's ready for a new challenge.