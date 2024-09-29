The Cincinnati Reds have had a disappointing 2024 season, as the club could finish in last place in the NL Central if they lose their final game of the season on Sunday. They are currently on a five-game losing streak, and a win Sunday would give them at least a little comfort as they look toward the 2025 season. President of baseball operations Nick Krall fired manager David Bell a few weeks ago, and the Reds will look to get back to the postseason next year. With their eyes pointed towards that goal, reports broke on Sunday that they would be targeting a former starting pitcher of theirs to help them.

“The St. Louis Cardinals, who will announce a series of personnel moves on Monday with Chaim Bloom taking on a greater role, plan to shop veteran starter Sonny Gray while reducing payroll,” reported USA Today's Bob Nightengale in an article published Sunday morning. “Gray, who signed a three-year, $75 million contract last winter, has a full no-trade clause, with the Cincinnati Reds expected to be among the teams aggressively pursuing him.”

Gray had a successful tenure with the Reds, pitching for the club from 2019 to 2021 before leaving to go to the Minnesota Twins. The Cardinals picked him last winter, but they are reportedly looking to decrease payroll following a third-place finish in the NL Central. Would part of that solution include sending Gray back to Cincinnati? It seems as if that could be on the table.

Sonny Gray would likely fit right in once again with Reds

The Reds have not made the postseason since the shortened 2020 campaign, but the club is trending upwards. There is a ton of young talent that has made its way through the minor league system, led by starting pitchers Hunter Greene and Andrew Abbott, as well as shortstop Elly de la Cruz and outfielder Spencer Steer. There are a lot of talented pieces on the big-league roster, but injuries have ravaged the club and helped lead them to their last place finish this season.

With young starters like Greene, Abbott and Julian Aguiar in tow, Cincinnati could use a veteran ace to help front their staff. Gray has served in that role once before and could definitely do it again. Although the veteran hasn't seen a lot of action in the postseason, he might get his chance as soon as next season if he joins the Reds.

The team's young core is one of the brightest in baseball, and they have more pieces, like shortstop Edwin Arroyo, making their way through the minors. As long as these players continue to grow and improve at the major league level, then bringing a pitcher like Gray in makes sense. Will Gray return to Great American Ballpark this winter? If Krall and GM Brad Meador can pull that off, then a postseason trip in 2025 feels more and more likely for Cincinnati.