Juan Soto's free agency has captivated the attention of Major League Baseball this offseason. With teams like the New York Yankees, New York Mets, Boston Red Sox, Toronto Blue Jays and Los Angeles Dodgers reportedly involved, it seems like it is a guarantee that Soto will end up in a major market.

That may not be the case though. Throughout Soto's free agency, there have been reports about the potential involvement of “mystery teams.” MLB insider Jon Heyman of the New York Post revealed who one of those mystery teams may be on Thursday.

“The Royals were a second small-market team to check in on Juan Soto,” Heyman wrote. “But, ultimately, it’s not a financial fit.”

Even though it the Royals may not be able to offer Soto as large of a contract as some other teams in larger markets, the fact that they still were involved is a great sign for the organization.

Juan Soto's potential fit with the Kansas City Royals

Soto had one of the best seasons of his young career with the Yankees in 2024. He slashed .288/.419/.569 while hitting a career-high 41 home runs, driving in 109 runs, drawing 129 walks and scoring an American League-leading 128 runs. Entering just his age-26 season in 2025, Soto still may not be entering his prime.

During the ALDS this past season, Soto got a first-hand account just how impressive this young Royals team is. Led by 24-year-old superstar shortstop Bobby Witt Jr., the Royals improved by 30 wins from 2023 to 2024 after being one of the most active teams in free agency last offseason.

Witt Jr. put together arguably the most impressive season of all time for a shortstop, leading the Major Leagues with a .332 batting average and 211 hits, slugging .588, hitting 32 home runs, 45 doubles and 11 triples, driving in 109 runs and stealing 31 bases. Witt Jr. was also named an All-Star, won the Silver Slugger and Gold Glove awards at shortstop, and was the runner-up to Soto's teammate, Aaron Judge, in the AL MVP voting.

Along with Witt Jr., the Royals also have an elite rotation featuring Seth Lugo, Cole Ragans and Michael Wacha, and a promising young care behind Witt Jr. with players like first baseman Vinne Pasquantino and outfielder MJ Melendez.

It also can not hurt that the Royals have one of the most well-respected Latin American players in baseball with catcher Salvador Perez.

Even if Soto is too expensive for the Royals, the fact that they were involved at all shows that they are willing to spend on top-tier talent, and should be considered as a threat to sign some of the other top free agents this offseason to continue building off of last season's success.