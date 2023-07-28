The 2023 MLB trade deadline is fast approaching, and for a point in time, it seemed like Shohei Ohtani was going to get moved by the Los Angeles Angels. However, with the Angels surging back into the American League Wild Card race, the Angels shut down any negotiations for Ohtani, and will be keeping the two-way phenom for at least the remainder of the 2023 season.

With Ohtani set for free agency this upcoming offseason, it made sense for the Angels to move him if they didn't feel they could re-sign the Japanese star to a long-term deal. However, the Angels seem to believe they can win with Ohtani this year, and while rumors will continue to link Ohtani to other destinations in free agency, Los Angeles cannot be counted out just yet it seems.

“Though the Angels have yet to make the playoffs since Ohtani’s arrival, word from one person is ‘[Ohtani] loves it out there. He’s very comfortable there.' Some have suggested the Angels’ chances to keep him are no better than 5 percent, but Moreno may be more motivated than anyone else, and he has a history of signing stars (Mike Trout twice, Albert Pujols, Anthony Rendon, etc.). The Dodgers, Giants, Padres and Mariners are the most-mentioned likely landing spots for Ohtani. But don’t discount the Angels.” – Jon Heyman, New York Post

If Shohei Ohtani hits the open market this upcoming offseason, he clearly will draw an unprecedented level of interest across the league. And while it has seemed like he had been trending towards leaving Los Angeles in free agency either way, that doesn't appear to be a guarantee to happen. Ohtani's status is one that will certainly bear watching this upcoming offseason, but first, we have to see if the Angels decision to go all-in will lead them to the playoffs.