The New York Mets made a strong push to sign All-Star outfielder Teoscar Hernández before he ultimately chose to re-sign with the Los Angeles Dodgers. According to Tim Healey of Newsday, the Mets offered Hernández a two-year contract earlier this week in their efforts to bolster the lineup around Juan Soto. However, the Dodgers secured Hernández with a three-year, $66 million deal that includes additional incentives and deferred money.

“Source: The Mets offered Teoscar Hernandez a two-year contract this week, before he went back to the Dodgers for three years and $66 million,” Healey shared on X, formerly Twitter.

Hernández, 32, had a career year in 2024, slashing .272/.339/.501 with 33 home runs and 99 RBIs over 154 games. His contributions were crucial to the Dodgers’ World Series championship run, including a two-run double in Game 5 that capped off a nightmare inning for the New York Yankees. Hernández’s performance made it clear why both the Mets and Dodgers were eager to have him in their lineups.

The Mets missed on their opportunity to get Teoscar Hernandez, pair him with Juan Soto this offseason

The Dodgers’ offer included a $15 million fourth-year option, $23 million in deferred money, and a $23 million signing bonus, giving them the edge over the Mets’ shorter-term proposal. Hernández expressed his excitement about staying in Los Angeles, writing “I’m Back” on his Instagram story shortly after news of the deal broke.

For the Mets, landing Hernández would have been a significant boost to their lineup, possibly allowing Brandon Nimmo to shift back to center field. The team has been actively searching for ways to build around their newly acquired star, Juan Soto, but their offer fell short compared to the Dodgers’ more lucrative and longer-term deal.

Hernández’s decision leaves the Mets still looking for impactful outfield options as they work to refine their roster. Meanwhile, the Dodgers continue to solidify their standing as one of the most dominant franchises in baseball, having already signed Blake Snell and extended other key contributors this offseason.

Hernández has proven to be one of the most consistent outfielders in MLB since earning a starting role in his mid-20s. Over the past six seasons, he ranks among the top 20 in home runs and RBIs and the top 40 in OPS+. His return to the Dodgers solidifies their outfield depth and adds another potent bat to a lineup already brimming with stars. As the Mets regroup following this missed opportunity, it’s clear they’ll need to act quickly to address their remaining roster needs in an increasingly competitive offseason market.