Rob Manfred's successor could be Theo Epstein.

Epstein, who helped construct rosters so both Boston Red Sox and Chicago Cubs could end their historically long championship droughts, would be open at least a conversation about leading MLB, according to Evan Drellich of The Athletic.

“Theo Epstein has a lot going for him. He just signed on to join the parent company of the Red Sox, Fenway Sports Group, as a minority owner — a move that can’t hurt if he wants to be commissioner, because owners trust other owners more than they do most anyone else, although a small stake only does so much,” Drellich said. “Epstein also played a large role in the rule changes, working directly for Manfred prior to joining FSG. He has the clout of turning around the Red Sox and Cubs franchises, and a certain gravitas that few others have in the sport. He’d bring instant credibility with a lot of fans.

“Not everyone in baseball loves him. When you’ve been a club-side executive as long as he has, some feathers will be ruffled. What’s unknown is whether he would take on the job of corralling the 30 owners. They might not want him. If they did, Epstein would listen if approached, a friend said. But he likely wouldn’t sign up unless he had a sense he could actually affect positive change in the game.”

Theo Epstein replacing Rob Manfred as MLB commissioner?

Epstein and the MLB decision-makers likely have some time before any commitment would need to be made. Manfred, who has been the league commissioner since 2015, said Thursday he will step down from his post after the 2028 season, giving his successor about five years before they would need to take over.

Whether he takes over for Manfred or not, Epstein has intimate knowledge of the inner workings of doing business in MLB. He spent nearly 20 years leading the Red Sox and Cubs' front offices, winning three World Series titles in the process, and became a consultant for the league shortly after leaving Chicago.

Whoever replaces Manfred may have the benefit of appearing as a better alternative considering Manfred's lack of popularity with many fans across the league. In his eight seasons as commissioner, Manfred has overseen a lockout, the Oakland Athletics' attempts to relocate, and a sign-stealing scandal that most notably engulfed the Houston Astros. During the Astros scandal, Manfred opted not to punish any players implicated, and in one of his worst and most memorable moments, called the Commissioner's Trophy, the symbol of the World Series, “a hunk of metal.”

The next commissioner will have a tough task on their hands, as the World Series' viewership dipped to an all-time low in 2023 and interest in the sport has continued to wane.