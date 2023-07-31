The Atlanta Braves might be on top of the National League, but that doesn't mean that they're standing pat at the trade deadline. Quite the opposite, actually: the team has some glaring issues that need to be addressed. What exactly are these problems? Well, Atlanta is reportedly looking for pitching help, particularly in the bullpen, per Jon Heyman.

“Braves — baseball’s best team — is looking for pitching, including back-end bullpen help. Hader is likely unvailable and Bednar not too likely to move, but if anyone can figure anything out, it’s the Braves.”

Alex Anthopoulos and the Braves have always been savvy players in the trade market. The front office has a knack of finding lowkey players that can help them greatly in their championship quest. Their most notable trade deadline was in 2021, when they traded for Jorge Soler, Joc Pederson, and other players that were pivotal to their championship run that season.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

This year, the Braves are feeling better about their position players. The bigger problem for Atlanta is their bullpen. Pitching in general has been a problem, as they've been dealing with injuries to their bullpen and starting rotation. AJ Minter, one of their regular late-game relievers, is just returning from his injury now. Even when they're healthy, the team hasn't performed that well.

The Braves will be looking to see if they can snag some elite relievers to fill out their roster. Josh Hader would be a great option, but the Padres are intent on competing this season. Paul Sewald and David Bednar also look like good options for Atlanta. If there's any GM that's earned the benefit of the doubt in these situations, it's Anthopoulos. What magic will AA cook up this season as he looks to bring another championship to Atlanta?