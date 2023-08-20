The Chicago White Sox are in the middle of one of the worst seasons in franchise history. After missing the playoffs last season, the White Sox were hoping that 2023 would be a bounce-back year for them. Instead, it's managed to be even worse than last year, and it looks like big changes could be on the way this upcoming offseason.

With a 48-75 record, the White Sox are easily one of the biggest disappointments in the entire league. The problems with this team go deeper than the fact that they are just losing, as there have been several internal blowups that have been reported throughout the season. And as a result, interviews are being conducted to determine whether or not big changes need to be made once the season is over.

“The Chicago White Sox are conducting a series of internal interviews to determine whether dramatic changes are needed inside the front office or the coaching staff. This has been one of the most disappointing and painful seasons in chairman Jerry Reinsdorf’s tenure. GM Rick Hahn has one year left on his contract while manager Pedro Grifol has two years remaining.” – Bob Nightengale, USA Today

Both Rick Hahn and Pedro Grifol will likely be on the hot seat considering how bad things went this season, and it feels like it would be more surprising if they stuck around past 2023 at this point. Maybe Chicago can figure some things out over the final few weeks of the season and inspire some hope for next year, but at this point, it feels like the White Sox are just waiting to hit their next low point.