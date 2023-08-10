The Chicago White Sox continue to deal with organizational dysfunction, with the latest saga involving their recently traded relief pitcher Keynan Middleton who revisited his old team as a member of the New York Yankees.

Middleton took the mound at Guaranteed Rate field for the first time since being traded to the Yankees last week at the trade deadline, and the Sox refused to acknowledge his appearance on the scoreboard, leaving an empty blank spot where his name would go.

The White Sox issued a statement on the error, claiming that it was an accidental technical glitch and in no way intentional, according to Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times.

“The omission was not intentional but resulted because of duplicate players listed under one uniform on MLB's downloadable Yankees roster. This glitch has arisen from time to time this season when multiple players have worn the same number for a team, and we regret it occurred tonight.”

The White Sox didn’t put Keynan Middleton’s name on the scoreboard after he trashed the team’s culture after being traded pic.twitter.com/giyKRD7gmU — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) August 10, 2023

For the inside story on the 24 people banned from MLB, listen below:

Middleton was recently traded to the New York Yankees at last week's deadline, and he wasted no time in going after the Sox culture following his departure. He explained that there were hardly any rules, and there was a clear lack of accountability and consequences with everyone doing their own thing.

He also said that rookies were sleeping in the bullpen during games, something that was denied by the White Sox. Former teammate Lance Lynn was also recently traded to the Dodgers, and corroborated Middleton's allegations in a recent interview.

“I was there a lot longer than Key was,” Lynn said to Jack Harris of the LA Times. “He’s not wrong.”

The White Sox will have a hard time recovering from this repeated bad publicity, as their fans are exhausted with the continuous rebuilds and lack of institutional control by upper management. They traded any many of their top talents at the deadline, and will have to make some serious improvements in the offseason if they are hoping to contend any time soon.