The Chicago White Sox made the decision to fire manager Pedro Grifol on Thursday. This move came after the White Sox, who are in the midst of a historically bad season, tied the American League record with 21 consecutive losses.

While the White Sox have named former Cleveland star Grady Sizemore as interim manager, the expectation is that they will choose a new manager this upcoming offseason.

There is a new “name to watch” in the White Sox's managerial search according to MLB Network insider Jon Morosi.

Morosi says that Toronto Blue Jays associate manager DeMarlo Hale could be considered for the White Sox managerial position.

Before becoming the Blue Jays associate manager this season, Hale was the bench coach for the Cleveland Guardians from 2020-23. While with the Guardians franchise, Hale was named acting manager in 2021 after then-manager Terry Francona had to miss the end of the season due to health issues. Hale had also previously served as the bench coach for the Blue Jays from 2013-2018. Hale won a World Series as the third base coach with the Boston Red Sox in 2007.

As Morosi noted, Hale is also a native of Chicago, making a potential homecoming even more likely for the long-tenured veteran coach and associate manager.

White Sox set for significant rebuild

The White Sox will most likely enter a full rebuild this upcoming offseason. While they were able to make some moves this trade deadline, like trading starting pitcher Erick Fedde to the St. Louis Cardinals and outfielder Eloy Jimenez to the Baltimore Orioles, they were not able to completely reset after not being able to find a trade for ace Garrett Crochet.

Part of that rebuild will be finding a new manager. While it would be irresponsible to fault Grifol for all of the White Sox's many struggles this season, it's clear they needed to make a change. Getting this decision right could be the most important move of general manager Chris Getz's young tenure in charge of the White Sox.

Whether Getz chooses Hale, an experienced baseball lifer with deep Chicago ties, one of the current managers who will eventually get fired at the end of the season, or a younger former player, he needs to nail this hire. The White Sox have struggled since winning the AL Central in 2021, despite having a talented, young roster. They are too big of a franchise to continue losing 100+ games.