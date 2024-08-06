The Chicago White Sox are continuing to find nothing but misery. The White Sox lost their 21st game in a row, tying a long standing Baltimore Orioles record from 1988, per the New York Post. The Orioles lost that many consecutive games to set an American League record.

Nothing has gone right for the White Sox this season. The latest defeat was at the hands of the Oakland Athletics on Monday. Oakland got past Chicago by a 5-1 score. The White Sox are now 27-88 on the season.

The White Sox are heading toward the abyss

Chicago is headed toward their second consecutive 100 loss season. This is truly a remarkable fall for the franchise, who had a .500 record just two years ago. The White Sox are a laughingstock this season in Major League Baseball, with even former manager Ozzie Guillen throwing criticism at the team's management.

The manager is Pedro Grifol, who is going to have to win a lot of games in the next few months to keep his job, most likely. Chicago toyed with the idea of firing the manager mid-season, but the team has held on to him. The team's latest 21-game losing streak is causing even the most ardent White Sox fans to tune out.

“We talk about it every day,” White Sox manager Pedro Grifol said, per the New York Post. “Everybody knows what it is. It’s 21 in a row. It sucks. It’s not fun. It’s painful. It hurts. You name it. However you want to describe it. It’s not for lack of effort. Nobody wants to come out here and lose, so we’ve just got to put a good game together and put this behind us.”

The White Sox have talent, but the offense hasn't been there this year. Injuries caused problems, as Tommy Pham missed time before eventually heading to St. Louis. Luis Robert Jr. is having one of the worst seasons offensively of his career. The team has a solid ace in Garrett Crochet, but one arm can't win 80 games a season for a club.

Chicago is now heading for an even worse record. The Philadelphia Phillies hold the worst losing streak in the National League, losing 23 straight games in the 1961 season. Chicago is just two games away from tying that record. The 1889 Louisville Colonels lost 26 in a row, the worst streak in the major leagues, per the New York Post.

Chicago is in action on Tuesday against the Oakland Athletics, to try and end this horrific streak.