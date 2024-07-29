The Chicago White Sox completed a three-team deal on Monday, sending Erick Fedde to the St. Louis Cardinals in a trade that also involved the Los Angeles Dodgers. Now that Erick Fedde has been moved, the White Sox can now turn their attention back to finding a potential deal for pitcher Garrett Crochet, despite the complications regarding his postseason availability and reports that he wants a contract extension.

“The White Sox are now positioned to move Garrett Crochet after agreeing to send Erick Fedde to the Cardinals in a three-team deal involving the Dodgers,” Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports. “Crochet was on the ‘back burner' while the White Sox worked on the larger trade, according to a source briefed on their discussions.”

In the past week, a report came out that Crochet is planning on staying as a starting pitcher the rest of the regular season despite his innings concern, and he is asking for a contract extension from a team that trades for him to pitch in the postseason. That understandably complicates things and makes it so that it is very possible that Crochet does not get moved. Rosenthal emphasized that and brought up that he could be more in play to be traded in the offseason.

“That's not to say Crochet will be dealt,” Rosenthal said. “Because he figures to be unavailable for the postseason, some in the industry believe his trade value this winter will be just as high, given his two additional years of club control.”

Are the White Sox done making trades?

The White Sox shipped out Fedde, one of the better pieces they have ahead of this MLB Trade Deadline. However, he was not in the top two of the best pieces that Chicago could sell off ahead of Tuesday at 6 p.m. ET. The two big names are Crochet and outfielder Luis Robert Jr.

As said above, Crochet could get moved, and it seems like the Fedde move makes it more possible with that transaction out of the way. It will be interesting to see if a team still wants to trade for the starting pitcher.

Luis Robert Jr. could make a lot of contending teams better, and there are teams that need outfielders out there. It is not necessary that the White Sox trade Robert at the moment, as he has three more seasons of control after this one, they certainly could get a good haul back if they do it now.

Only time will tell if the White Sox get anything that they can't refuse for Crochet or Robert.