The Chicago White Sox are looking to move Garrett Crochet, but aren't giving him up that easily. The team turned down an offer from the San Diego Padres for the hurler, per USA Today. It is uncertain at time of writing why the White Sox dismissed the offer.

Chicago is a team that is absolutely reeling right now. The club is on track to lose well over 100 games, for the second year in a row. The White Sox enter Sunday's games with a woeful 27-70 record. The team is open to moving just about anyone and everyone before the July 30 MLB trade deadline, per USA Today.

The trade rumors swirling around the White Sox

There isn't a fan in baseball more frustrated this year than those who cheer for the White Sox. Not only is the team accumulating losses at a rapid pace, but the team is constantly involved in rumors about people about to leave the team. Crochet is one of several players for Chicago who is constantly in the rumor mill. It appears the management is continually flip-flopping about what to do with the pitcher. The management may not even know what they want for him. The New York Yankees are another team that have expressed interest in the pitcher.

Crochet is a promising young hurler. On the season, he is doing well overall. Crochet holds a 6-6 record with a 3.02 ERA on the season. His arm could certainly help a lot of teams gunning for a playoff spot this season. Crochet has pitched for the White Sox since the 2020 season.

Along with Crochet, another Chicago player getting a lot of trade buzz is outfielder Luis Robert Jr. The outfielder has really struggled at the plate this season. In July, Robert seems to be finding more of a stride. He is now hitting .222 on the season, which is still well below his career average. He has just 23 runs batted in on the year. The White Sox are getting more confident that they can move Robert, per USA Today. The outfielder expressed interest in staying in Chicago, despite the trade rumors.

Chicago's one mainstay seems to be its manager, Pedro Grifol. Despite speculation that Grifol would be canned mid-season, the team is expected to keep the embattled manager until the end of the season at least. Grifol is under fire from fans for the team's pitiful play. Even former White Sox manager Ozzie Guillen has called out Grifol for his day-to-day managing of the team.

The White Sox go for a win on Sunday, against the surging Pittsburgh Pirates. The teams play at 2:10 Eastern. Time will tell how much longer this soap opera will go on before the White Sox make the moves necessary to field a successful team again.