Corbin Burnes has been one of the game's best pitchers for the last five years, and he has earned that label while playing at an affordable rate for small-market ballclubs. He now has the opportunity to capitalize on his success with a substantial contract in free agency. Though, it might behoove him to be patient this offseason.

The 2021 National League Cy Young is a highly coveted starting pitcher, but Juan Soto is the headlining act for the upcoming winter extravaganza. Once the 26-year-old outfielder makes his historic decision, Burnes figures to become the new belle of the ball. This is a nightmare scenario for the San Francisco Giants, however, as they have strong interest in the right-hander and would love to scoop him up before a bidding war ensues.

But with super agent Scott Boras in Burnes' ear (also Soto's agent), it is difficult to envision a deal getting done swiftly. A revamped front office led by franchise legend Buster Posey may have to shell out more dough than they prefer in order to secure the ace's services.

“Burnes likely will have greater leverage if he signs *after* Soto, because by then the Soto runners-up will have more bandwidth to make a big offer,” MLB Network insider Jon Morosi posted on X.

Will Corbin Burnes send the Giants back to the heartbreak hotel?

Giants fans just got a little queasy. They have seen this saga too many times in recent years, as the organization consistently misses out on its first choice in free agency. San Francisco is not entertaining Soto fantasies, but acquiring Burnes should be a tangible goal. Boras has no intention of making life easy for ownership, though.

Corbin Burnes posted a 2.92 ERA and 181 strikeouts in 32 starts for the Baltimore Orioles in 2024, proving he can succeed in both leagues after enjoying a dazzling run with the Milwaukee Brewers. The 30-year-old fits the Giants' identity quite nicely, but he wants to make his first foray into free agency count.

Posey and company are at the mercy of Burnes, Boras and Soto. That may sound like a law firm, but in actuality, those could be the names of the men who siphon the remaining amount of enthusiasm this fan base has right now. On second thought, maybe they are a law firm.