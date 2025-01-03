The Los Angeles Angels have made offseason moves to improve on the worst season in franchise history. Yusei Kikuchi and Kyle Hendricks are there to top the rotation. Jorge Soler is the power bat they needed in the lineup and Travis D'Arnaud will be their backup catcher. But Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported that one more move could be in the works. Pete Alonso is still available in free agency and could be headed to the Angels.

Expand Tweet

“Pete Alonso, the Mets are the most likely still. Angels are looking at it, again I think it's the years as a possible gap there. They are certainly weighing that,” Heyman reported. “I do believe Arte Moreno wants to get another big bat in there. And they would move Schanuel out to LF if they were to do that. I think Santander is probably a little more likely.”

Bringing in Alonso would push first-baseman Nolan Scahnuel to the outfield, where he is comfortable. But Heyman mentions that Santander is a better fit for the team.

While Soler can play outfield, he is likely a DH at this point of his career. That would put Santander in the outfield, where he struggled last year.

The best Pete Alonso landing spot is not the Angels

The Angels have made additions and have a weak AL West that they could realistically contend in. While they have a long way to go before matching the Astros, the Wild Card should be wide open next year. Adding Alonso would put them in the same conversation with the Blue Jays, Twins, and Tigers for the final Wild Card spots.

But Alonso should not go cross-country to join the Angels. The Mets are still the best fit for the first baseman even with Juan Soto taking up the headlines. He has been a career Met and is a fan favorite despite a few lean seasons. Steve Cohen has shown he does not care about the luxury tax thresholds or money, so the record-setting Soto deal does not rule out Alonso.

The Angels are not the only AL West team that should be in the Pete Alonso market. The Seattle Mariners had the second-worst team batting average last year and desperately need offensive help. They should pay up to bring in Alonso and contend for the AL West crown. They got out to a big lead last year but collapsed and missed the playoffs.