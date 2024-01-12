Revealing what the New York Yankees' plans may be after agreeing to a contract with Marcus Stroman in MLB free agency.

The New York Yankees recently agreed to a $37 million contract with starting pitcher Marcus Stroman. New York had previously been linked to starting pitcher Blake Snell, but ultimately pivoted to Stroman. So could the Yankees still sign Snell? What's next for New York?

“The Yankees, yes they have not met Blake Snell's price,” MLB insider Ken Rosenthal said on Foul Territory Friday. “They made him an offer, he didn't like the offer. That where it is right now. Doesn't mean they can't circle back if the market changes. I don't know that the market is going to change for Blake Snell.”

Rosenthal then mentioned the Los Angeles Angels as a potential suitor for Snell. He added that New York may still make moves even if they don't sign Snell.

“Again, if you're the Yankees, you're not just going to sit there and say ‘we are done looking for starting pitching,'” Rosenthal said. “They added some depth yesterday too with Luke Weaver. Maybe they go for some other pitchers along those lines… But it seems to me they need one more quality guy. And one with a little more certainty to him.”

The Yankees have dealt with injury trouble in the starting rotation. Rosenthal believes New York should look into signing someone who has proven to be able to stay on the mound and provide valuable innings.

Jon Heyman of the New York Post also believes the Yankees may try to add more pitching. He mentioned Dylan Cease of the Chicago White Sox as a trade possibility, and didn't rule out New York's chances of signing Snell.

Yankees' starting pitching

Do the Yankees really need to add another pitcher?

Gerrit Cole, of course, will lead the rotation once again after winning the AL Cy Young. Marcus Stroman is set to join the rotation as well.

Meanwhile, the Yankees are hoping for healthy seasons from Carlos Rodon and Nestor Cortes. If they can avoid injury, New York's rotation will be in a good position. However, if they struggle to stay on the mound then the Yankees may be in line for another long season in 2024.

Clarke Schmidt is another option for the rotation, but Rosenthal and Heyman are correct in their assessments that New York needs at least one more reliable pitcher. Even if it isn't Snell or Cease, finding a proven big league arm will be of the utmost importance.