The New York Yankees were looking to upgrade at first base in free agency. On Saturday, New York agreed to a one-year, $12.5 million deal with veteran Paul Goldschmidt. However, the team had a backup plan in place if they weren’t able to land the former National League MVP.

The Yankees intended on turning to Carlos Santana if they couldn’t get a deal done with Goldschmidt, according to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale on X. After New York got their first baseman, the Cleveland Guardians signed Santana.

The Guardians had been listening to trade offers on their All-Star first baseman Josh Naylor this offseason. On Saturday, the team sent Naylor to the Arizona Diamondbacks, opening up a spot at first. Following the trade, Cleveland signed Santana to a one-year, $12 million contract.

The flurry of moves was set into action when Nolan Arenado blocked a trade to the Houston Astros on Thursday. That caused Houston to pivot to free agent Christian Walker, who agreed to a three-year, $60 million deal with the Astros.

The Yankees were eyeing veteran 1B Carlos Santana as an insurance policy

After missing out on Walker, the Yankees pivoted to Goldschmidt with 38-year-old veteran Carlos Santana as an insurance policy. Once New York inked Goldschmidt, the Guardians landed Santana to replace Naylor. The 15-year veteran played 150 games for the Minnesota Twins in 2024, producing 26 doubles, 23 home runs, 71 RBI and 2.5 WAR.

Goldschmidt, who is a year younger than Santana, spent the last six seasons of his 14-year career with the St. Louis Cardinals. The seven-time All-Star played in 154 games last year, recording 33 doubles, 22 homers, 65 RBI and 1.3 WAR.

While Goldschmidt had a down season in 2024, he’s only a couple years removed from elite production, having won the league MVP in 2022. Goldschmidt is the second former MVP the Yankees have added this offseason, after bringing in Cody Bellinger via a blockbuster trade with the Chicago Cubs.

The Yankees hope that Goldschmidt can add some pop from a corner infield spot while providing veteran leadership. And, it’s possible his addition could have another benefit. Now that Goldschmidt is in New York, Arenado could decide to join him. The two spent the last four seasons together in St. Louis, which might motivate the Gold Glove third baseman to agree to a trade that sends him to the Bronx.