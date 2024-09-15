The teams are already lining up to try and land outfielder Juan Soto this offseason. The New York Yankees are rumored to have at least four other competitors vying for Soto's services, per USA Today Sports.

The other teams interested in Soto are the Toronto Blue Jays, New York Mets, San Francisco Giants and the Philadelphia Phillies, per the outlet. Those may not be the only clubs interested. The Yankees and their front office have been very vocal about their desire to hold onto Soto following the 2024 campaign. Soto joined the team this last offseason after playing in San Diego.

Juan Soto is having an amazing year for the Yankees

The outfielder has brought a lot of energy to the Bronx Bombers this season. On the campaign, Soto is hitting at a .285 average, with 39 home runs and 101 runs batted in. He's about to eclipse his total number of hits from last season, when he slugged for the Padres. Soto has been a solid compliment to Aaron Judge, who is on pace to smash a ton of Yankees single-season hitting records.

Soto's presence in the lineup has given a jolt to the Yankees. Last season, New York lost 80 games and the team missed the postseason. That's unacceptable to Yankees fans, and the team seems to have heard that message. New York is leading the American League East this season, with a 86-63 record. It's been an incredible turnaround.

There's still a long way to go before Soto has to worry about what he will do next. The Bronx Bombers still have a few weeks left in the regular season, and then there's the postseason. New York hasn't won a World Series since 2009, and this group could prove to be special.

Juan Soto isn't focusing on contract negotiations

Soto commented recently that he's not too distracted by upcoming contract talks. He puts his trust in his agent, Scott Boras, to help him make an upstanding decision. Clearly, he's going to be able to pick from the buffet of teams that will throw out buckets of money to sign him.

“The fans are excited and they've got every right to be. He's an incredible player who's done a lot for us this year and I think they definitely want to see a lot more of that to come,” Yankee Aaron Judge said about Soto, per CBS Sports.

The Yankees are in action on Sunday against the Boston Red Sox. The first pitch is scheduled for 1:35 Eastern.