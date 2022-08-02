The clock is ticking for teams to make their moves ahead of the 2022 MLB trade deadline. With only several hours left before the deadline, Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras, among those considered the likeliest to get shipped, remains on the Cubs’ roster, but that might not be the case for long, with Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reporting that the Tampa Bay Rays and the New York Mets plus the San Diego Padres seemingly on the hunt for the veteran’s services.

“Rays in mix along with Mets for Cubs’ Willson Contreras, sources tell @TheAthletic. Possible fallback for Padres, too, if SD does not land Soto.”

The Mets and the Rays make sense as potential Willson Contreras landing spots. Both teams need to shore up the offense from that position; the Mets are just 29th in the majors in catchers wOBA (.235), while the Rays are only a few ticks above New York at 25th with a catchers wOBA of .257.

Contreras, meanwhile, is batting .252 this season with a .365 OBP and a .353 SLG. In addition, his .349 wOBA far surpasses the aforementioned wOBA numbers of the Mets’ and Rays’ catchers. With the Mets looking to solidify their position as a postseason team and the Rays trying to keep up in the wild card race in the American League (the New York Yankees have run away with the AL East’s division title at this point), Contreras would give either team a shot in the arm offensively.