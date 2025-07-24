After narrowly missing out on the playoffs last season, the Arizona Diamondbacks entered the 2025 season with high hopes, as evidenced by their major offseason addition of ace Corbin Burnes. However, just like Burnes' season, the Diamondbacks' playoff hopes may be going up in smoke, as with eight days to go before the trade deadline, they remain in fourth place in the NL West standings with a 50-53 record following a series sweep at the hands of the Houston Astros.

This now makes it all the more likely for the Diamondbacks to be a selling ballclub. And this appears to be all but confirmed if the latest report from Jon Heyman of the New York Post is any indication.

“Diamondbacks, beset by bad luck this year, are nearly resigned to selling now. Eugenio Suarez, Josh Naylor, Merrill Kelly and Zac Gallen are all free agents, and talks will presumably start getting serious soon,” Heyman wrote on his official account on X (formerly Twitter).

Diamondbacks players to draw plenty of interest on the trade market

Just as Heyman mentioned, the Diamondbacks have a few players who should be of interest to contending teams on the trade market. Suarez is in the final year of his contract and he remains one of the most productive hitters in MLB, having hit 36 home runs on an OPS of .918. He's already drawing plenty of interest on the market, with the New York Yankees being one of his most prominent suitors as per reports.

Kelly also could be a major target for a team in need of more starting pitching depth. He's in the middle of another good season, pitching to the tune of a 3.32 ERA in 122.0 innings of work (21 starts), and he shouldn't cost much in a trade, seeing as he's 36 years of age already and in the final year of his deal.

Nonetheless, with 59 games remaining in the season, there is still a chance for the Diamondbacks to mount a late charge and challenge for a Wild Card spot like they did last year. They have around a 10 percent chance to do so, according to Fangraphs' playoff odds.

They are currently 5.5 games back of the third and final Wild Card spot, but they have four teams ahead of them in that race. And with a few of their key players set to enter free agency at season's end, they might end up prioritizing the future of the franchise instead of going all-in this year amid such uncertainty.